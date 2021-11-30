Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi enters top 25 films of all time highest Bollywood grossers | Sooryavanshi among top 25 highest-grossing films with a bang, box office report

list of top 25 movies

If Bahubali Hindi (511.30 crore) is not included in this list .. then Aamir Khan’s film Dangal is at the top of Bollywood’s highest grossing films so far. The film had collected 387.39 crores in India.

top 5 movies

Two films of Aamir Khan, two of Salman Khan and one of Ranbir Kapoor are included in the top 5 films of Bollywood. Some of the top 5 movies earning are as follows-

Dangal – 387.39 crores

Sanju – 341.22 crore

PK – 339.50 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.34 crores

300 crore movies

In the list of top 25 highest grossing Bollywood films, 8 films have crossed the 300 crore mark. These 8 films include- Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Sultan and Padmavat..

200 crore movies

At the same time, such films which crossed the 200 crore mark, but did not reach 300 crore.. This list includes 16 films – Dhoom 3, Tanhaji, Kabir Singh, Uri, Krish 3, Simmba, Kick, Chennai Express, Bharat Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Housefull 4, Golmaal Again, Happy New Year, 3 Idiots, Good News, Mission Mangal…

Akshay Kumar reached 4600 crores

Let us tell you, with the collection of this film, the total box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s career of 30 years so far has reached above 4600 crores.

