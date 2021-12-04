Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi release on Netflix on 3rd December! Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi released on Netflix, now the police has come on OTT!

Makers are very happy

You can reach people and enjoy by releasing movies on OTT. The makers of Sooryavanshi are very happy as the film has become a superhit. Talking about Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty said,

Rohit Shetty said

“Sooryavanshi is not just my success, it is a success blessed with your blessings. We will keep working together. We will stand together whenever bad times come. Thank you for your love and keep supporting for all our films.”

workfront

On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is busy with many powerful films. Currently, she is busy with films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Gorkha.

sooryavanshi

Talking about Sooryavanshi, actress Katrina Kaif was seen with him in this film, who was well-liked. She is also busy with many great films at this time.