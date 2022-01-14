Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to re-release on 30 non-national multiplex screens in Gujarat! Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is releasing again in Gujraj!

On the event of Makar Sankranti

The movie is being launched (*30*) the event of Makar Sankranti which is ranging from January 14. In accordance to Pinkvilla, Sooryavanshi did an ideal job in Gujarat, because the movie earned round 42 crores right here. Let’s have a look at if the movie can create magic again!

Field workplace assortment

Coming to the field workplace collections, Sooryavanshi earned 195.04 crores on the Indian field workplace, thus lacking the 200 crore mark by an inch. Superstars Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh have been additionally seen in this movie of Akshay Kumar.

each the celebrities have been doing cameo

Though each the celebrities have been doing cameos and it may be stated that it has managed to make a huge impact. The curiosity that was seen among the many followers about this movie is not hidden from anybody and other people loved it so much.

Katrina Kaif was seen

Katrina Kaif was as soon as again seen with Akshay Kumar in the movie which has given many hits collectively. On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is in dialogue about movies like Prithviraj, Gorkha, Ram Setu, Rakshabandhan and Selfie.

Introduced the movie with a teaser

He is going to be seen in the movie Selfie with Emraan Hashmi very quickly and it was introduced lately. Each the celebrities introduced the movie with a teaser.