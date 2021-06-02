Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.06.2021 – Winners List

Each Wednesday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 30 will likely be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the principal 13 states that bag to host succesful lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Wednesday. The implications will likely be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be received throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a choice of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the a success-prize quantity of the lottery are considerably attractive. The main prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to settle house a mountainous sum of ₹60 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to settle house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to settle arrive ₹100.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) Lottery Outcomes for Today

A amount of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner will get to settle house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The main prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner will get to settle house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The main prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to endure in ideas

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are urged to look at the a success numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the a success tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners reveal may properly maybe sincere quiet be intact and with none injure. The presentation of a mutilated designate is possibly not permitted, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Furthermore, the lottery may properly maybe sincere quiet not be torn or broken. The winner may properly maybe sincere quiet elevate a blinding identification card together with passport-sized footage.