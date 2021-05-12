Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Wednesday, the authorities of Kerala broadcasts the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 30 shall be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that win to host simply acceptable lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get as quite a bit as this degree each Wednesday. The outcomes shall be launched quickly.

Prizes to be acquired throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a few prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize quantity of the lottery are moderately attractive. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to select dwelling an broad sum of ₹60 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to select dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to select come ₹100.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) Lottery Outcomes for These days

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner will get to select dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner will get to select dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. Basically probably the most mandatory prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to endure in suggestions

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Attain Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are fast to confirm the successful numbers with the outcomes revealed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current should be intact and with none harm. The presentation of a mutilated hint would possibly per likelihood nicely not be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Moreover, the lottery should never be torn or broken. The winner should raise an accurate identification card together with passport-sized photographs.