Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.9.2021 – Winners List

Each Wednesday, the chief of Kerala declares the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 30 will seemingly be out on the current time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that get to host regular lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up up to now each Wednesday. The outcomes will seemingly be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are a pair of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly fairly. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to seize house a mountainous sum of ₹60 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to seize house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to seize method ₹100.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) Lottery Outcomes for Today

Numerous Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to seize house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to seize house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Points to protect in suggestions

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Attain Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to substantiate the profitable numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the profitable tickets interior 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners showcase need to be intact and with out any injure. The presentation of a mutilated designate is presumably not licensed, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Additionally, the lottery might presumably calm not be torn or broken. The winner might presumably calm carry a gradual identification card together with passport-sized photographs.