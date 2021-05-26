Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Wednesday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 30 will greater than doubtless be out these days by 3 pm. Kerala is without doubt one of the many 13 states that obtain to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date each Wednesday. The outcomes will greater than doubtless be launched quickly.

Prizes to be acquired inside the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the a success-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly pleasing. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to steal dwelling a tall sum of ₹60 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to steal dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize incorporates ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to steal close to ₹100.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) Lottery Outcomes for Today

Quite a lot of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to steal dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize incorporates ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to steal dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner incorporates ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to remember

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Attain Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are quick to verify the a success numbers with the outcomes printed inside the Kerala Govt Gazette and resign the a success tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current must be intact and with none damage. The presentation of a mutilated cost aren’t in style, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery would perhaps perhaps amassed not be torn or broken. The winner would perhaps perhaps amassed carry a staunch identification card alongside with passport-sized pictures.