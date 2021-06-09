Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 9.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Wednesday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘AKSHAYA’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for October 30 shall be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is likely one of the important 13 states that to search out to host good lotteries. The ‘AKSHAYA’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up so far each Wednesday. The outcomes shall be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained within the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the righteous-prize quantity of the lottery are reasonably beautiful. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take residence a big sum of ₹60 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to take residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take attain ₹100.

Kerala AKSHAYA (AK-534) Lottery Outcomes for Today

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to take residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to endure in thoughts

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Terminate to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to please in a glance on the righteous numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Government Gazette and resign the righteous tickets interior 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most fashionable should be intact and with none damage. The presentation of a mutilated designate may maybe maybe nicely not be permitted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Additionally, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should raise a good identification card together with passport-sized pictures.