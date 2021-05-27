Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date, city-wise puja timings and importance

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Akshaya Tritiya is among the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. Individuals usually purchase gold on at the present time within the hope that it’ll carry forth good luck and prosperity. It’s believed that any exercise that begins or is carried out on Akshaya Tritiya (Akha Teej) stays everlasting and grows with time.

Akshaya Tritiya day is dominated by God Vishnu, who’s the preserver of God within the Hindu Trinity. In accordance with the Hindu calendar 2021, Akshaya Tritiya is well known on the third day of the month of Vaisakh in the course of the Shukla Paksha.

As per the Gregorian calendar, the day falls within the month of Might or April. When is Akshaya Tritiya this yr?

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date and time

This yr, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Might 14, 2021. Tritiya Tithi begins at 05:38 on Might 14, 2021, and ends at 07:59 on Might 15, 2021.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Puja muhurat in different cities

Pune: 06:01 to 12:31

New Delhi: 05:38 to 12:18

Chennai: 05:44 to 12:05

Jaipur: 05:40 to 12:23

Hyderabad: 05:44 to 12:12

Gurgaon: 05:38 to 12:18

Chandigarh: 05:38 to 12:19

Mumbai: 06:04 to 12:35

Bengaluru: 05:55 to 12:16

Ahmedabad: 05:59 to 12:36

Noida: 05:38 to 12:17

Kolkata: 04:56 to 07:59, Might 15

Akshaya Tricia Might 2021: Gold buy timings

As per the custom, shopping for gold on Akshaya Tritiya is taken into account to carry well being, wealth & fortune. This yr, Akshaya Tritiya Gold Buy Timings is from 05:38 Might 14, 2021, to 05:30, Might 15. (Length: 23 hours 52 minutes).

Akshaya Tritiya lately

Akshaya Tritiya in 2021: Might 14, Friday

Might 14, Friday Akshaya Tritiya in 2022: Might 3, Tuesday

Might 3, Tuesday Akshaya Tritiya in 2023: April 22, Saturday

April 22, Saturday Akshaya Tritiya in 2024: Might 10, Friday

Might 10, Friday Akshaya Tritiya in 2025: April 30, Wednesday

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Importance

As per legends, Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on at the present time. Devotees who worship Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya with pure devotion and dedication are blessed with peace, prosperity, and good luck. In accordance with Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga started on Akshaya Tritiya day.

