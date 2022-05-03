Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Pooja Hegde’s Pretty Pink Saree is the Perfect Outfit To Wear On This Auspicious Occasion



Akshaya Tritiya holds significance in many Indian cultures including the Maharashtrians. It is considered extremely auspicious to buy gold on this day and many ladies deck up in style to flaunt their ethnic best. For those who are yet to pick the right outfit from their wardrobe, we might be able to lend you a helping hand. If you are someone who loves a traditional six yards occasionally or are simply a devotee of saree, Pooja Hegde’s pretty pink saree can be your go-to option. Pooja Hegde Birthday: Peppy and Chic, Her Sartorial Offerings Make Us Fall For Her Harder (View Pics).

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whilst promoting her most recent release, Acharya, Pooja Hegde had picked a stunning pink saree from the house of Devnaagri. The sheer organza saree was adorned with lace detailing on its hemline and was paired with a noodle strap blouse. The Mohenjo Daro further accessorised her outfit by picking ruby earrings and no other jewellery. With blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and kohled eyes, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde, Whose Picchika Dress Did You Like More?

Akshaya Tritiya is considered among the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. While we don’t essentially celebrate it, it’s highly significant as it signifies the “third day of unending prosperity”. So go ahead, indulge yourself in some gold shopping and don’t forget to pick and wear the brightest outfit.

