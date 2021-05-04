Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Check out date and gold purchase timings



Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Akshaya Tritiya also called Akha Teej is a extremely auspicious Hindu competition. It’s believed that the day brings good luck and success. In line with the Hindu Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya falls throughout Shukla Paksha Tritiya within the month of Vaishakha.

Akshaya Tritiya is a Sanskrit phrase, the place ‘Akshaya’ stands for ‘everlasting, the by no means diminishing sense of happiness, success, and pleasure’ and ‘Tritiya’ stands for ‘third’. Therefore, the advantages of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on at the present time by no means diminish and stay with the individual endlessly.

On Akshaya Tritiya, most individuals purchase Gold as it’s believed that purchasing Gold on at the present time brings prosperity and extra wealth within the coming future.

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2021?

In line with the Gregorian calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls within the month of April or May yearly. This time, Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14, 2021.

Tritiya Tithi begins at 05:38 on May 14, 2021, and ends at 07:59 on May 15, 2021. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 05:38 to 12:18. (Length: 06 hours 40 minutes)

Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Gold purchase timings

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings is from 05:38 May 14, 2021, to 05:30, May 15. (Length: 23 hours 52 minutes)

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 05:38 to 10:36

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara): 17:23 to 19:04

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 12:18 to 13:59

Night time Muhurat (Labha): 21:41 to 22:59

Night time Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 00:17 to 04:12, May 15

As per Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga started on Akshaya Tritiya day. Normally, Akshaya Tritiya and the birthday anniversary of Parashurama Jayanti (sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu) falls on the identical. Nevertheless, typically relying on Tithi Parashurama Jayanti may fall at some point earlier than Akshaya Tritiya day.

(supply: drikpanchang.com)

