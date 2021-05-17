Akshaye Khanna showers love on the trailer; praises Sidharth Shukla’s immense growth





Damaged However Stunning 3 is coming on Could 29, 2021. Sidharth Shukla is taking part in the function of Agastya Rao in the second season of the romantic drama. The trailer and teaser is getting immense response from the public. That is Sidharth Shukla’s return to performing after three years. Sonia Rathee is taking part in the a part of his love curiosity on the present. Now, Akshaye Khanna has despatched his finest needs to the present makers. He additionally tweeted that Sidharth Shukla has proven immense growth from Bigg Boss 13 to the internet sequence. Akshaye Khanna is understood to be an enormous fan of Bigg Boss. He had adopted the complete season. Additionally Learn – Adipurush: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to share display area with pan-India star Prabhas in his subsequent?

From BB13 to #BrokenButBeautiful3 @sidharth_shukla has proven immense growth.

The trailer appears completely good. Greatest Needs ? https://t.co/DiHEkpfjCT — Akshaye Khanna (@AkshayeOfficial) May 16, 2021

On the present, he’s taking part in the function of Agastya Rao. The actor performs a theatre director. In the trailer, we see him getting into into an off-the-cuff relationship with Sonia Rathee. Later, issues intensify between the couple. The present is directed by Priyanka Ghose. Sarita Tanwar and Ekta Kapoor are the producers of the present. Right here is the trailer of Damaged However Stunning 3. Additionally Learn – Damaged However Stunning 3 trailer: Sidharth Shukla performs Sonia Rathee’s f**ok buddy on this story of lust and love

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The season was the most profitable one in the historical past of the present. The actor who has been a part of exhibits like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak is making his debut in the digital area. Followers are rattling excited to see him as he has the picture of a strong romantic hero. As of now, there are rumours that he would possibly be a part of the forged of Adipurush as Meghnath. The character is that of the son of Ravana. Effectively, if that certainly seems to be true, then double congratulations are to ensure that the good-looking hunk. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill brazenly challenges Sidharth Shukla – know why

