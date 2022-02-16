Akshu gets emotional after remembering her mother, will Naira return?

Entertainment

1 hour ago
Abhi will surprise Akshu. He will give her a pink blanket and kachori with it. Akshu will be happy seeing this. Meanwhile, he will see a shadow, which he will think of his mother Naira.

After the start of the love story of Kairav ​​and Anisha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there are many twists coming in the show. Where on one hand there is panic in the Birla and Goenka family. So on the other hand Akshu and Abhi are also very worried about both. The audience is getting to see a lot in the show these days. In the last episode, Akshu-Abhi gets into an argument over Kairav ​​and Anisha. While Anisha is leaving Birla’s house, Abhi stops her after reaching there.

Valentines week is over but the upcoming episode on the show will be full of love. Akshu will plan Valentine’s Day for Abhi. Abhi will not make any plans about this, but she will think that he has to do all the preparations for this day himself. On the other hand Neil and Manjari will tell Abhimanyu that he should do something for Akshara on Valentine’s Day. Abhimanyu will reach the temple to meet Akshara. Akshu will think that Abhi is not talking about Valentine’s Day.

Abhi will give Naira’s diary to Akshu. When Akshu goes home and reads that diary, she will remember her mother and she will start crying. Then Abhi will call her and she will tell him that she is missing her mother. On which Abhi will explain to her that no one can fill the lack of mother, but he will always stand by her and will not let her feel any deficiency.

It will be further shown that Abhi will surprise Akshu. He will give her a pink blanket and kachori with it. Akshu will be happy seeing this. Meanwhile, he will see a shadow, which he will think of his mother Naira.


