AKTU Admission process started for admission in MTech first gate pass candidates applications accepted

AKTU: Applications will be taken before the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) qualified candidates. If seats remain vacant from GATE qualified candidates, then other candidates will be given a chance for admission in M.Tech.

AKTU: The Center for Advanced Studies (CAS), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, UP has invited online application forms from eligible candidates for admission to five M.Tech courses for the academic session 2021-22. Priority will be given to the candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE). GATE pass candidates will be directly enrolled in these courses.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University ( Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University ) Director Prof. MK Data informed that at present 05 MTech courses are being conducted in the institute. In which computer science and engineering, cyber security, mechatronics, nanotechnology, manufacturing technology and automation and energy science and technology are included. These include including 19-19 seats (EWS) quota.

How to apply for admission in MTech courses

Interested and eligible candidates or GATE passed students can first apply by visiting the official website of the university www.aktu.ac.in or the institute website www.cas.res.in to take admission in AKTU M.Tech courses. Huh. He said that the last date for online application has been fixed as July 15. If seats remain vacant from GATE qualified candidates, other candidates will be given a chance.

