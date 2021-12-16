aktu exam Latest News: Aktu semester exam from tomorrow, Vice-Chancellor Vineet Kansal takes stock of preparation

Highlights AKTU exams will start from tomorrow.

Exams are being taken offline.

Students are required to take the exam online.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Vineet Kansal reviewed the preparations for the semester exams starting from 28th December. In the review meeting, instructions were given to conduct the examination in a disciplined manner. About 1,10,000 students will sit for the exams at 122 examination centers set up across the state.



Ashish Mishra, media in-charge, AKTU, Lucknow, said, “Examination center coordinators have been directed to pay special attention to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience at the examination center.”

The Superintendent of Examination Centers and the concerned Institutional Directors said that all the preparations for the examination have been completed. “Students will not face any inconvenience at the examination center,” Mishra said.

Controller of Examinations, Professor Anurag Tripathi said that compliance with the Covid-19 protocol would be ensured at all examination centers. For this, the concerned organizations have been instructed to ensure thermal checking, sanitation, masks etc.

The student movement continues

Students continue to oppose offline exams. Students are demanding online exams instead of offline. Students say that so far most of the colleges have not been able to complete the course. Offline exams are not perfect for the threat of Omicron and who will be responsible if they get infected? In addition, students say that the SOP was not complied with last year, so the online exam is the safest option.

One student told NBT, “We have been demanding online exams for the last several days. However, no response has been received from the university. How can a university play with the lives of over 2 lakh students and their families? The last time the university conducted an offline test was in February, after which several students became infected with the corona. If you are infected, who is responsible?