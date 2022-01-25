aktu exams postponed: COVID 19: AKTU odd semester exams will not be held in February, student demand – not postponed, take it online – aktu odd semester exams postponed in 2021 due to increasing covid 19 cases

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has postponed the examinations of the odd semester 2021 in view of the increasing prevalence of corona virus (COVID 19) epidemic. According to the notice issued today, January 25, 2022, the university has announced to postpone the examination. The university has said that the examinations scheduled for February 2022 have been postponed and can now be held in March 2022. New exam dates will be notified to the students through the website in due course before the exams.

According to an official notice issued by the university, AKTU has decided to postpone the exam due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic. Considering that there are already restrictions in the state, it will not be possible for students to come to the campus for offline exams at such times, so the university decided to postpone the exams.



Students, meanwhile, are upset over delays in semesters and studies as demand for AKTU semester exams should be taken online and on time. Students are demanding online exams through social media. The AKTU odd semester 2021 exam will still be taken offline, as the university has not made any changes in the exam pattern. Students’ online classes will continue till mid-March 2022.

As many as 17 more people have died due to Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh till Monday, January 24, 2022, bringing the total number of deaths due to the epidemic in the state to 23,073. According to the Health Bulletin, 11,159 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the state, bringing the total number of people infected with the corona virus to 19,57,839 as of Monday. According to a statement issued by the government, Kovid has killed three people in Moradabad and two each in Varanasi and Azamgarh. In the last 24 hours, 10,836 patients of Kovid have been cured. With this, the number of infection free patients in the state has reached 18,40,842. According to the statement, 18,40,842 patients of Kovid are currently undergoing treatment in the state.