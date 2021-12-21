aktu.

Highlights AKTU Admission Card 2021 issued.

The exams will start from December 28.

The last date for submission of examination fees has been extended.

AKTU Admission Card 2021: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has issued admission card for offline odd semester examination. Students who will be appearing for these semester exams can check their admission card (AKTU semester exam admit card 2021) by visiting the official website of AKTU.ac.in and downvote. Roll number and captcha code are required to download the ticket.



Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Odd Semester Examination will start from 28th December 2021 and will continue till 15th January 2022. You can see below how to download the ticket. In addition to issuing admission cards, the university has also extended the last date for submission of fees for odd semesters. Students can now submit their examination fees till December 25, 2021.

AKTU Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU, aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘ERP’ link.

Step 3: The login page will open on the screen, enter your roll number and captcha code here.

Step 4: Your ‘AKTU Hall Ticket 2021’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Explain that students are resisting offline exams due to corona virus epidemic conditions and the threat of omikron virus. Students who oppose the offline exam on social media want to take the exam online or are in favor of postponing the exam till a later date. Keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on AKTU Admission Card 2021.

