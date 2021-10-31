al-hasan-ruled-out-of-t20-world-cup-2021-after-hamstring-injury-bangladesh-yet-to-play-last-two-matches-in-super-12 – Bangladesh gets a big blow, Highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket out of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team has suffered a major setback in the middle of T20 World Cup 2021. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a hamstring injury. Bangladesh has already lost the first three matches of Super-12.

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Let us tell you that in this World Cup, Shakib became the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

If we talk about his performance in the current tournament, 34-year-old Shakib has failed miserably in the tournament. He did not do any good in batting and has been able to take only two wickets in bowling. At the same time, he has 117 wickets in 94 T20 International matches.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury said, “During the match against West Indies, Shakib suffered a left lower hamstring injury. His injury has not yet healed and he will be out of the team for the remaining two final matches of the tournament and his injury on the further schedule will be decided after the next update.

At the same time, Bangladesh-based website ‘BD Crictime’ quoted some sources as saying that Shakib will go to America to visit his family.

The source said, “Shakib has not recovered from the injury. He will not play the next two matches. He will leave the team hotel tomorrow or the day after. He will go to America to be with his family.

Shakib suffered an injury on Friday in the match against West Indies in which Bangladesh lost by three runs. Bangladesh will play South Africa on November 2 and Australia on November 4.

Significantly, Bangladesh has lost all three of its opening matches in Super 12. Almost Bangladesh’s team is also out of the race for the semi-finals. At the same time, Bangladesh had to face defeat against Scotland in the first match of the qualifier round.