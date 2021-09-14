Al Pacino Pooja Batra: After watching Justice for All, Pooja Batra shares pictures with Hollywood star Al Pacino

A photo of Bollywood actress Pooja Batra is going viral on social media. Actually, this picture shows Hollywood superstar Al Pacino with Pooja. This is the picture when Pooja attends the screening of a film by Batra Al Pacino. Pooja has also shared a cute message on her Instagram account sharing a photo of the actor.



The way Al Pacino and Pooja are posing with each other in the picture. Fans never tire of praising him. Pooja Batra shared several pictures with Al Pacino. The caption also reads, ‘It is no less an honor to see me with the legend of Alpacino. Thanks for watching Al Pacino’s ‘And Justice for All’ shgshiraj .. Commenting on Pooja’s post, her husband Nawab Shah first wrote, ‘Excellent.’

Pooja Batra has shared some videos with pictures from the film exhibition. In which El Pacino is seen interacting with the audience. Al Pacino’s film “And Justice for All” is a 1979 courtroom courtroom drama directed by Norman Judson. It stars Jack Warden and John Forsyth, along with Al Pacino. The story of this film was also nominated for an Oscar. The film was written by Valerie Curtin and Barry Levinson.

Pooja Batra was a school runner and has an MBA degree. She won the title of Miss India in 1993. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with Virasat. Tabu and Anil Kapoor were seen with Pooja in this film. After ‘Virasat’, Pooja Batra acted in films like ‘Hasina Man Jayegi’ and ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye’. The 2004 film ‘Taj Mahal An Eternal Love Story’ was screened at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Pooja’s next film is ‘Squad’. Which is written and directed by Nilesh Sahay.