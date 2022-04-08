Al-Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Praises Muskan Khan, Write a Poem For Her, father gave a befitting reply

Hijab controversy has made a lot of headlines in the politics of India in the last few years. But it took a new turn when Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, released a video praising the student who was standing in front of the crowd chanting Jai Shri Ram. Zawahiri has even told the girl to her sister.

Zawahiri also recited a poem in praise of Muskan Khan in the video. She has also released a poster along with the video, in which it is written for Muskan – Noble Lady of India. The terrorist gangster is also seen reciting a poem for the student. She said that I came to know about Muskan and this sister has won her heart by raising Takbir’s voice. Zawahiri did not stop there. She stoked a fire against all the countries that consider wearing the hijab to be wrong.

On the other hand, Muskan’s father Mohammad Hussain gave a befitting reply to Zawahiri saying that no one has any right to interfere in the affairs of his country. They say that they do not know who Zawahiri is and who gave her the right to speak in India’s affairs. They say that because of hijab, Muskan could not even appear for the exam this year, because the management did not allow her to enter the college wearing a hijab. Next year he will put her in a college where wearing the hijab is allowed.

Muskan is a student of Mandya College in Karnataka. She came into the limelight when she stood up in front of a bunch of boys chanting Jai Shri Ram and gave a befitting reply to the slogans of Allah Hu Akbar. Muskaan says that when she went to college wearing a burqa, the students blocked her way. He was saying that first take off the burqa and then go inside. The boys stopped him and started shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram. He says that he gave a befitting reply to them. But then she was also scared. Keep in mind that BJP leaders are very vocal in the matter of hijab.

The hijab controversy started in Karnataka when some girl students in a government school in Udupi were barred from wearing hijab to class. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court. The High Court had ruled that the hijab cannot be made a part of the school uniform. However, some Muslim organizations also challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court. But the hearing of the case is pending there. Right now this thing has become a matter of discussion in the whole country as well as in other countries whether hijab should be given legal recognition or not.