AL Wild-Card Game Live Updates: Yankees vs. Red Sox

October 5, 2021, 6:00 pm ET October 5, 2021, 6:00 pm ET

image JD Martinez will not be available for the Red Sox on Tuesday due to injury. Credit… Michael Dwyer / The Associated Press

JD Martinez, the most decorated slugger on the Boston Red Sox, is not on the team’s wild-card game roster and will not play in Tuesday night’s game as a result. Martinez suffered a bizarre injury in the sixth inning of Sunday’s regular season finale against Washington, when he slipped to second base while exiting his position.

Since the Red Sox, an American League team, was playing at National League Park, home of the Nationals, Martinez was playing outfield instead of his traditional designated hitter spot.

“J.D. has been stepping on that bag for 10 years,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday afternoon. “It just happened that he slipped.” Martinez, 34 – a World Series winner with the Red Sox in 2018, a three-time silver slugger and a four-time All-Star including this season – had a comeback from a rough 2020 season. 28 home runs with .286 hits and 99 runs batted. He surpassed only third baseman Rafael Devers, 24, on-base plus slugging percentage and RBI, on the Red Sox this season. Due to Martinez’s absence, the Red Sox shifted their lineup around. Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter, Bobby Dalbeck is the first baseman, and the outfield will be Enrique Hernandez, Hunter Renfro and Alex Verdugo.