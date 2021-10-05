AL Wild-Card Game Live Updates: Yankees vs. Red Sox
JD Martinez, the most decorated slugger on the Boston Red Sox, is not on the team’s wild-card game roster and will not play in Tuesday night’s game as a result. Martinez suffered a bizarre injury in the sixth inning of Sunday’s regular season finale against Washington, when he slipped to second base while exiting his position.
Since the Red Sox, an American League team, was playing at National League Park, home of the Nationals, Martinez was playing outfield instead of his traditional designated hitter spot.
“J.D. has been stepping on that bag for 10 years,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday afternoon. “It just happened that he slipped.”
Martinez, 34 – a World Series winner with the Red Sox in 2018, a three-time silver slugger and a four-time All-Star including this season – had a comeback from a rough 2020 season. 28 home runs with .286 hits and 99 runs batted. He surpassed only third baseman Rafael Devers, 24, on-base plus slugging percentage and RBI, on the Red Sox this season.
Due to Martinez’s absence, the Red Sox shifted their lineup around. Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter, Bobby Dalbeck is the first baseman, and the outfield will be Enrique Hernandez, Hunter Renfro and Alex Verdugo.
In the realm of omen, it is almost real to believe. The Massachusetts State Lottery played a game on Monday evening with the winning numbers 1-9-7-8. Amazingly, there were only 18 tickets with those exact numbers.
We know when the American League wild-card game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox should begin. The open question, when dealing with teams that are known for games that drag on in the early hours, is when will it end. The do or die game comes after a wild final day of the regular season in which there was a very real possibility of a four-way tie for two post-season spots. That the Yankees and Red Sox both won their games, and secured post-season spots, with last-innings heroism was just showing off.
Who: Yankees vs Boston Red Sox
What: American League Wild-Card Game
Location: Fenway Park, Boston
Bets: A place in the League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays (and bragging rights over a fierce opponent)
start time: 8:08 PM Eastern
time up: finally
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Various services such as Sling, Hulu Live and FuboTV will carry the ESPN feed, which is also available through the WatchESPN and ESPN apps.
Tonight’s game will be a matchup of Boston Red Sox Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Nathan Iovaldi, who was misidentified as a future ace in the Bronx a few births ago.
The Yankees are hoping that Cole, their $324 million star, can step in as their go-to person when they need him most. However there is no guarantee of this. He was the favorite for the Cy Young Award for most of the season, and went 16-8 with an ERA of 3.23 and 243 strikes. But a sharp fade down the stretch, and its association with baseball’s enforcement of its sticky substances policy, is the most likely reason for the Toronto Blue Jays’ Robby Ray to hand that award over.
Iovaldi, on the other hand, has come a long way from his days of failing to live up to expectations with the Yankees in 2015 and 2016. He struggled with some injuries and spent some time as a reliever, and this year he became an ace of a way for Boston, going 11-9 with 3.75 ERAs and 195 strikes. At least one metric indicates that he was better than him: his fielding independent pitching score, which estimates a pitcher’s era in events for which he was solely responsible, was an American league-leading 2.79 – one from Cole. spot ahead and seven spots ahead of Ray.
However, Boston will have to hope that Iovaldi has a short memory: in his last debut against the Yankees, on September 24, he was tattooed for seven runs in two- and two-thirds innings. The winning pitcher of that game? Gerrit Cole.
