Alabama barely beats Florida in SEC opener

Alabama’s ability to churn out NFL-ready talent every season seems to be on the rise, while other teams spend years recruiting and building to the point that has created a gap between it and many others. And if Saturday’s game was any glimpse of what to expect from the Crimson Tide in conference play, it appears Saban has once again assembled a team looking to make another college football playoff appearance. ready for

“I talked about it when I got here,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen after the game, referring to his handling of the program in 2018. “I want a team that can compete for the championship on a consistent basis. And to do that, you have to beat Alabama.”

During his 15-year tenure at Tuscaloosa, Saban and his employees have shown a perennial ability to recruit and field talent at rates unmatched by even the most successful programs in the country.

Mike Loxley, Maryland coach and former Saban offensive coordinator, said in an interview this year that he believes Alabama’s embracing of a dazzling Hawaiian game helped the program attract a large number of talented players. When stars like Julio Jones electrified Tuscaloosa. .

“I would dare to say that if they are still turning around and running 45, 50 times in a game, it becomes difficult to recruit skilled receivers,” he said. “But I think the numbers that people like Julio put in and Amari Cooper put in and then obviously Calvin Ridley put in, it kind of created the idea that you can go out there as a receiver and still have that amount of offense. can put numbers in the genre, and it allows you to recruit more people with that type of skill and that type of skill set, which then opens up your offense to be as diverse as they became. Huh. “

The Crimson Tide have never had a losing season under Saban and have avoided retreats, successfully reloading their roster every year. Saban’s program Signed the nation’s top recruiting class In eight of the last 10 seasons. It came in second only to Georgia in 2020 and 2018.

“Obviously, Coach Saban and his staff are the best recruiters, and they do an excellent job with the attitude of the team as well,” said Steve Spurrier, who won Heisman as Florida’s quarterback in 1966.