Alabama corrections officer had escape ‘methodically’ planned: body language expert



Vicky White allegedly left the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week “without any care in the world” after alleged killer Casey Cole White followed him in his identified police car.

The two are suspected of switching rides for a Copper Ford Edge SUV and disappearing – starting a manhunt led by the US Marshals. Authorities say they are not related.

“It was really clear to me that what was happening here was planned, systematic, and he kept it in his mind, even how he parked the car,” said Susan Constantine, a body language expert and human president. According to the Behavior Academy, surveillance video shows the two men being released from prison on Friday morning. “She was ready.”

Even though he didn’t know the details of the case before watching the video, he told Gadget Clock Digital that the body language of the prison guard showed that he was determined to do something and was confident that he would succeed.

“He’s been thinking this for a while, but there’s no fear,” Constantine said.

He neatly parked his car, got out and took his time, went back to the driver’s side door for something.

Constantine said Vicky White’s walk, described by authorities as a “wadling guy”, showed that she looked “rough around the edges” and somewhat masculine. However, he looks comfortable and determined during the caper.

“He doesn’t seem to care about the world,” he said. “His forward movements are only in comfort. There is no feeling of frenzy or rapid movement.”

The two have a distinct contrast with each other and will probably stand out in public. She is only 5 feet, 5 inches tall with bleached blonde hair. He can weigh over 6 feet, 9 inch towers and over 300 pounds. But their beginnings are very long.

Dave Katz, CEO of Global Security Group and DEA Special Agent who participated in Manhunt for Mobster Constable “Gus” Ferres in 1990, said, “If he’s smart, you’ll have a hard time catching him.”

But he said he believed the marshals would soon be off with the fugitive couple.

“The better the DEA is in drug investigations, the better the marshals are in finding people,” he said. “It’s like going to a specialist. They’re really good.”

Investigators are probably contacting everyone who has been in contact with Casey White over the past few years, both inside and outside the prison. The pair have no idea whether they fled the state, the country, or even sought refuge in the vast countryside of Limestone County where the suspected killers are based.

“One week ago, what was his activity? Where was he shopping?” He asked. “If they understand what his mentality is, they will understand what his plan was.”

For example, he said, he may have made a series of cash withdrawals, or he may have bought perishable food, camping supplies, sleeping bags, or ammunition.

“He probably wouldn’t have used cash – he would have bought them in advance,” he said. “If he’s a backwoodsman, if he can hunt and fish them, I won’t let the people in the area, who live there, who even know him, tell you where. [he would fish or hunt]”

But he warned that Vicky White’s alleged involvement in the escape could not guarantee his safety, given the company.

“He’s a bad guy,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s at risk, seeing his propensity for violence.”

Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton revealed Tuesday that tips from inmates have led authorities to uncover a “special relationship” between the prison’s assistant director of correction and dangerous inmates.

It spanned nearly two years, when Casey White was briefly held in Lauderdale Prison after pleading guilty to murdering Connie Ridgeway in 2015, the Sheriff told the New York Post on Wednesday.

“Long drama – how harmful it is,” said Seth Ferranti, a former federal prisoner who is now a writer and filmmaker. “He’s definitely put down a crazy temptation game.”

According to Singleton, the pair could travel with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns, and they should be considered armed and dangerous – or “extremely dangerous” in the case of Casey White.

They were last seen traveling in a Copper Ford Edge SUV last Friday, but Casey White has a history of car jacking.

“Suppose they’ve changed their appearance and the man’s former career as a car thief allows them to easily change transportation – they still have to eat; they still have to sleep somewhere,” Katz said. “So how are they paying the bill? My first thought, if I’m investigating, I’ll track the money. What happened to the সে 90,000 he got from the property?”

According to the sheriff, less than two weeks before the escape, Vicky White sold her home. Friday was supposed to be his last day before retiring, and he will spend a few months telling colleagues he plans to move to the beach.

Both are wanted on warrants for being fugitives. Authorities are offering 5,000 for him and $ 10,000 for him.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the pair to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.