World

Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm
Written by admin
Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm

Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

On Friday, crews worked to clear the road after trees were uprooted and thousands of residents were left without electricity after a severe storm.

The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

A possible tornado has hit Alabama, with storm surges moving northeast

In an update, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency instructed people to keep all loose outside items safe and said they should have a safety plan.

“Make sure you have at least two ways to get a severe weather warning, not an outdoor alert with a siren. Find out where you are safe before a severe weather injury strikes,” the agency said.

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado in Leeds, Ala, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado in Leeds, Ala, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
(AP Photo / Bach Deal)

According to Fox Weather, a storm spotter saw an 18-wheeler blown up on Interstate 22, and the video showed at least one gas station canopy affected by the situation.

The outlet noted that the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that some people were trapped after a tree fell inside a mobile home.

A potential twister has been reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More than 100 vehicles were involved due to the Illinois winter weather, police say

The Birmingham-area NWS office said Will send crew on Friday To determine where the tornado hit.

READ Also  Islanders Blow Late Lead, Lose In Shootout To Lehner, Golden Knights – Gadget Clock

A part of the storm Large storm system Which is crossing the United States this week, creating severe thunderstorms, winter weather and high winds.

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado in Leeds, Ala, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

First responders survey a damaged mobile home after a possible tornado in Leeds, Ala, on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
(AP Photo / Bach Deal)

The effects of heavy rainfall could be seen in New York City and New Jersey areas. Western New York faces the possibility of frozen rain.

PowerOutage.US shows more than 70,250 power outages in Pennsylvania, and thousands more in West Virginia, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts.

A tornado alert was also issued in Mississippi, where a power outage was reported shortly after dawn on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


#Alabama #crews #work #clear #damage #severe #storm

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights Wednesday in Honor of Trailblazing Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment