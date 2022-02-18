Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

On Friday, crews worked to clear the road after trees were uprooted and thousands of residents were left without electricity after a severe storm.

The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

A possible tornado has hit Alabama, with storm surges moving northeast

In an update, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency instructed people to keep all loose outside items safe and said they should have a safety plan.

“Make sure you have at least two ways to get a severe weather warning, not an outdoor alert with a siren. Find out where you are safe before a severe weather injury strikes,” the agency said.

According to Fox Weather, a storm spotter saw an 18-wheeler blown up on Interstate 22, and the video showed at least one gas station canopy affected by the situation.

The outlet noted that the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that some people were trapped after a tree fell inside a mobile home.

A potential twister has been reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More than 100 vehicles were involved due to the Illinois winter weather, police say

The Birmingham-area NWS office said Will send crew on Friday To determine where the tornado hit.

A part of the storm Large storm system Which is crossing the United States this week, creating severe thunderstorms, winter weather and high winds.

The effects of heavy rainfall could be seen in New York City and New Jersey areas. Western New York faces the possibility of frozen rain.

PowerOutage.US shows more than 70,250 power outages in Pennsylvania, and thousands more in West Virginia, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts.

A tornado alert was also issued in Mississippi, where a power outage was reported shortly after dawn on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.