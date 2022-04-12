Alabama doctors, parents of transgender kids sue to block law banning cross-sex hormones for children



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Parents of two Alabama children identified as transgender joined two medical doctors to sue Alabama Governor K. Ivy and other state officials to block new state laws banning cross-sex hormones and so-called “adolescent-blocking” drugs. Can be done. For minors

Parents and doctors representing left-leaning law enforcement agencies, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and the human rights campaign – claim that SB 184, which Ivey signed into law Friday, violates federal non-discrimination law. With a provision in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Texas doctor sues after children’s hospital stops cross-sex hormones, ‘adolescent blockers’

“I firmly believe that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if He made you a girl, you are a girl,” Ivey said in a statement Friday. “We should especially protect our children from these radicals, life-changing drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage of life.”

“By signing SB184, Governor Ive has kindly, lovingly and faithfully told Alabama families that they cannot stay here without denying their children the necessary first aid,” said Dr. Maurice Ladinsky, one of the doctors suing the state, in a statement Monday. “He has jeopardized the health and well-being of children in Alabama and placed doctors like me in a dire position to choose between ignoring the medical needs of our patients or risking sending them to prison.”

The lawsuit claims that the law “does not provide a reasonable basis for the provision of safe, effective, and medically necessary care for transgender minors and does not serve a legitimate purpose.” The lawsuit cites the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Psychological Association, and other medical and mental health organizations that support cross-sex hormones and so-called “adolescent-blocking.” For the treatment of penile dysphoria, it is a permanent and painful condition to identify one’s biological sex as the opposite sex.

Conservatives Defend Texas Policy to Transcend ‘Medical’ Investigation of Child Abuse in Court War

The lawsuit claims that the law violates section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which states that “no person shall be excluded from participating in any health program or activity, be deprived of benefits or be discriminated against” under federal funding. The lawsuit also alleges a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause and due process.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the law violates federal law, an injunction against Alabama officials that impedes its application, and attorney’s fees.

Some doctors, however, have warned against using such medical interventions.

Most hormone therapies are “FDA approved only as a child adolescent blocker for the treatment of central premature puberty and not for gender dysphoria.” Dr. Michael Leidl A Independent personal practice The endocrinologist from Rocklin, California, told Gadget Clock in December 2021.

“Central premature puberty is a medical condition where a child begins puberty at an abnormally young age, say at age 4,” Leidla explains. “Drugs like Supprelin LA are used to stop this abnormal puberty. Then once the child reaches a normal age for puberty (age 11 or 12), the medication is stopped, and then normal puberty will start again.”