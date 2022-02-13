Sports

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

With 27 seconds left, Noah Garley scored Alabama’s final four points, including the winning bucket, and the Crimson Tide ended Razorback’s nine-game winning streak with a 68-67 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

JD Davison led Alabama with eight of his 11 points in the second half (16-9, 6-6). Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in the win over Ole Miss, scored 10.

Alabama Watcher Jaden Shackelford (5) celebrates the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., On Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / Language Hunt)

Jillian Williams, who led Arkansas’ second-half charge with JD Notae, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umud was fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama survives late rally, crash no. 13 LSU

Notai, the top scorer in the SEC, took 28 points in Razorback’s 80-76 overtime win against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday, was goalless in the first half when he sat for 16 minutes with two fouls. In the final eight minutes of the game, he scored 10 of his 12 points, including a 3-pointer, 2:36 Arkansas first lead – 65-64 – from the start of the first half.

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) drives around left-hand oral Roberts forward Kevin O'Brien in the first half of the Suite 16 game at the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 26, 2021.

(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

With 48 seconds left in two free throws, Notley returned the lead to Crimson Tide with a bucket before bringing Arkansas to the fore again. Girl then scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 26 seconds left.

Alia Boston helps no. 1 South Carolina loses to Alabama

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) let the clock tick off until Nota misses a 3-pointer and the ball moves out of bounds into Alabama. Tide missed a free throw but was out of the Arkansas half-court have mark.

Alabama, which was leading 37-32 at halftime, cut its 13-point lead to 61-60 after a 13-1 run by Williams with eight points and five of five.

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) caught a rebound with Oakland forward Jamal Kane (1) in the second half of the NCAA College basketball game on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo / Language Hunt)

Alabama hit six of their first 11 3-point attempts to take a 10-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but then went 1-of-18 from the arc. The tide also survived 24 turnovers; Arkansas had 16. Alabama fired only 43%, which is better than 31% of Razorbacks, who were 6 out of 21 from a distance.

Arkansas is in Missouri on Tuesday. Alabama will play against Mississippi State on Wednesday.

