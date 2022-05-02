Alabama escaped inmate seen in new photos, as manhunt for missing correction officer enters day 4



The search for a fugitive Alabama murder suspect who went missing with a female correctional officer entered its fourth day Monday as authorities released a recent picture of a known criminal ahead of a scheduled press conference to answer questions surrounding the case.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the most recent photo of captive Casey White on Sunday, walking alone in an orange jumpsuit and seen with a male correctional officer under a hallway.

The agency said there were no significant updates to pass it and said a press conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

U.S. Marshals Rewards Rewards After Suspected Prisoner Escapes with Missing Correctional Officer

Connie Ridgeway, 58, a 38-year-old man, was awaiting trial in Lauderdale County Jail on two counts of capital murder in the September 2020 brutal stabbing incident that went missing on Friday. Authorities say White has pleaded guilty to murder before trial.

The fugitive captive, standing 6-foot-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, and described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, was already serving time for the 2015 crime that authorities said involved a home invasion, car jacking and involvement. . A police chase.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday accepted the lawsuit, offering a reward of up to 10,000 for information leading to the capture of White Fugitive Prisoner White, as well as his position as a “missing and endangered correctional officer” Vicky / Vicky White. .

Despite having the same surname, the authorities say the two are not related.

“Casey White is considered a serious threat to correctional officers and the public,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Kelly for North Alabama on Sunday. “Don’t try to catch this fugitive.”

White, 56, who is an assistant director of correction and has been with the department for 16 years, walked out of the detention center with detainee White around 9:30 a.m. Friday on his way to court for what he said. There was a mental health assessment for Casey White.

The car they drove from the detention center was located in the parking lot of the local shopping center.

At around 3:30 pm, the two of them spent about six hours before anyone understood

At a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White was armed when he came out of prison with the detainee on his way to court. Singleton added that there is no mental health assessment for a detainee scheduled in court.

He was alone with the detainee, which the sheriff said the department had violated policy.

“Our policy is to protect the two sworn deputies for any detainee with such an allegation, and that has not happened,” Singelton said.

Vicky White told colleagues she had a doctor’s appointment scheduled, which was confirmed but the office said the deputy never showed up, the sheriff said. Deputies tried to contact Vicky White, but her phone repeatedly rang.

Singleton said his department is investigating the incident “aggressively” and will look into previous interactions between the two “to see if anything else is happening.” Singleton told the news outlet that Vicky White had turned in her retirement papers the day before she went missing.

White’s escape is still under investigation.

Tips can be sent to 1-800-336-0102 or http://ow.ly/FHy350IWw8W.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.