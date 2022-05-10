Alabama inmate Casey White escape: New charges filed against fugitive guard Vicky White



Florence, Ala. – New charges were filed Monday against Alabama Correctional Officer-turned-fugitive Vicky White, who escaped with captive and alleged killer Casey Cole White late last month.

Vicki White, assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County Detention Center, has been charged with fresh identity theft and second-degree forgery, according to her arrest warrant issued Monday, 56-year-old correctional officer and 38-year-old more than 10 days later. Casey Cole White, a former convict, escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama.

“The allegations came from him using a nickname to buy the car, a 2007 Ford Edge, used to facilitate escape,” officials said.

White had previously been charged with a felony for allowing / assisting an escapee.

Casey and Vicky, who were not related, allegedly had a “prisonhouse romance” before leaving the facility, claiming they had an appointment. In county court .

At the time, Vicky White, a high-ranking correctional officer, was left alone with Casey, telling colleagues he was transporting her for evaluation, officials said. He said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

A few months before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. He was due to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the papers were not officially filed with the state.

The couple is believed to have driven the identified police car from the detention center and instead boarded an orange 2007 Ford Edge SUV that Vicky White had previously purchased. Investigators later tracked the vehicle in Bethesda, Tennessee, Williamson County, on Thursday night.

The SUV was brought back to Florence, Alabama on Monday afternoon, where it will be under further investigation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that agents had discovered a second car that they believed the couple used in their escape attempt. The car found in Indiana has been described as a dark blue 2006 Ford F-150, with nothing inside, according to authorities.

The Marshals received a tip about the car Sunday night, which was discovered during a car wash on the 2000 block of South Waynebach Avenue in Evansville.

The new surveillance image, provided by authorities on Monday, shows a man wearing a red collared shirt, khaki and a baseball cap standing next to the F-150 in question. A different photo shows the man, who was also wearing sunglasses, with a tattoo on his right arm.

View images of vehicles found abandoned during Indiana car wash:

No woman was seen in the picture provided by the authorities.

Local news station WAAY 31 suggests that this is the same car that was reported shortly after it was stolen from Tennessee that the couple dropped the used gateway car before fleeing.

