Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance



Police have launched a search for a man in Alabama accused of murder and a correctional officer is expected to take the man to court on Friday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, detainee Casey Cole White and Vicky White (no relation), assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, were last seen leaving a detention center at 9:30 a.m. Friday to appear in court.

During a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White, a 25-year-old employee, told the detention center’s booking officer that he was taking Casey Cole White to court for a mental health assessment. In addition, he claims he is not feeling well, so he will receive medical attention after being excluded, WVTM 13 reported.

When the booking officer called White around 3:30 pm on Friday, his phone went straight to voicemail. The booking officer further noted that White never returned to prison.

After investigating the incident, it was learned that the detainee never came to the court and no assessment of him was scheduled.

According to the sheriff, there is a “strict violation policy” for detainees charged with murder by an officer. It is believed that no one questioned Officer Vicky White because he is the head of operations and coordinates all transport.

“Knowing the prisoner, I think [Officer White] Whatever the situation, there is danger, “said Officer Singleton.

Casey White was charged in 2015 with murder and theft at her home in Rogersville, Alabama, Connie Ridgeway.

In a Facebook post, the Lauderdale County Sheriff advised anyone who calls a detainee or an officer to call 911 immediately.