World

Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance
Written by admin
Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance

Alabama inmate, officer missing after expected court appearance

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police have launched a search for a man in Alabama accused of murder and a correctional officer is expected to take the man to court on Friday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, detainee Casey Cole White and Vicky White (no relation), assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, were last seen leaving a detention center at 9:30 a.m. Friday to appear in court.

During a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White, a 25-year-old employee, told the detention center’s booking officer that he was taking Casey Cole White to court for a mental health assessment. In addition, he claims he is not feeling well, so he will receive medical attention after being excluded, WVTM 13 reported.

Vicky White, assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, and detainee Casey Cole White (unrelated) were last seen leaving a detention center to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Vicky White, assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, and detainee Casey Cole White (unrelated) were last seen leaving a detention center to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
(Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

FedEx employee accused of stealing package with iPad, police say

When the booking officer called White around 3:30 pm on Friday, his phone went straight to voicemail. The booking officer further noted that White never returned to prison.

After investigating the incident, it was learned that the detainee never came to the court and no assessment of him was scheduled.

According to the sheriff, there is a “strict violation policy” for detainees charged with murder by an officer. It is believed that no one questioned Officer Vicky White because he is the head of operations and coordinates all transport.

READ Also  When RAW spy mohanlal bhaskar caught in Pakistan due to betrayal of double agent

“Knowing the prisoner, I think [Officer White] Whatever the situation, there is danger, “said Officer Singleton.

Casey White was charged in 2015 with murder and theft at her home in Rogersville, Alabama, Connie Ridgeway.

In a Facebook post, the Lauderdale County Sheriff advised anyone who calls a detainee or an officer to call 911 immediately.

#Alabama #inmate #officer #missing #expected #court #appearance

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment