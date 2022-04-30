World

Alabama inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder escapes

14 hours ago
A man convicted and convicted of murder in Alabama is on the run after escaping from prison.

Mitchell Lindsay, 29, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Mount Mags, Alabama at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. According to WBRC-TV.

Lindsay, who was wearing a brown gel uniform when she escaped, is 6’2 “and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

(Alabama Department of Correction)

Authorities say Lindsay was serving a life sentence after she was convicted in 2015 of killing 68-year-old Bessie Lewis Stovall.

Authorities are calling the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 for information on Lindsay’s location.

Detainee Casey Cole White escaped from Lindsay Prison the day after she went missing from a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama, with Vicky White, the assistant director of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Prisoner and Officer White are currently missing.

