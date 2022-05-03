Alabama investigators confirm ‘special relationship’ between escaped inmate, missing guard



According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama investigators have confirmed a “special relationship” between the missing prison officer and the murder suspect who is accused of helping to escape.

A search is on for the two of them.

“Investigators received information from detainees at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and detainee Casey White,” the sheriff announced in a statement Tuesday. “That relationship has now been confirmed by independent sources and through our investigation.”

According to Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White, 56, was assistant director of facility reform and was due to retire after his transfer on Friday. He sold his home last month and promised to move to the beach.

But instead, he took part in a plot to free Casey Cole White, a 38-year-old violent criminal convicted of the alleged murder of a 59-year-old woman named Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities announced a warrant for Vicky White on Monday, but the sheriff said his alleged assistance could be forcibly removed.

“We all know it would be out of Vicky White’s character to do it voluntarily,” he said.

Casey White has been described as 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm, including a sleeve, with the Nazi SS logo.

“We have to get this guy back in jail,” Austin Williams, the son of the reserve, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday.

Casey White could face the death penalty if convicted in his pending murder-rent case, which he admitted before pleading guilty to insanity.

Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.