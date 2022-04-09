Alabama joins Florida in prohibiting certain school teachers from discussing gender, sexual matters



The Republican governor of Alabama has signed into law a law prohibiting some elementary school teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Alabama law is similar to a measure recently approved in Florida that prohibits certain topics from being discussed by academics.

“We don’t need to teach young children about sex. We’re talking to five-year-olds to cry out loud. What we need to focus on – key instruction like reading and math,” Alabama Governor K. Ivy said in a news release Friday. .

Alabama lawmakers have approved similar education rules under Florida law

Alabama law prohibits fifth grade elementary teachers from discussing these issues. Florida law, approved by Governor Ron Desantis last month, only applies to third-grade teachers.

Critics and members of the Biden administration have called the law a “no gay” measure. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Washington Post on Thursday that his department was considering possible legal action against the measures.

“If, in the future, complaints are made to the Office for Civil Rights, we will take those complaints very seriously,” said Secretary Cardona.

The Florida law is expected to take effect on July 1.

Other GOP-led states are considering similar measures. An Ohio state lawmaker told Gadget Clock on Thursday that he believes the public will support the measure if critics stop equating it with anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“There’s no mention in the bill that you can’t use the word homosexual. What it does say is you have to teach age-appropriate education, duration,” said Jean Schmidt, Ohio State Representative.