Alabama law criminalizing gender transition surgery, drugs for minors takes effect



Alabama law that makes it a crime to provide adolescent blockers or to perform sex reassignment of minors came into effect Monday.

Republican Alabama Governor K. Ivy signed the law into law in early April. The law makes anyone under the age of 19 punishable by up to ten years in prison for providing adolescent blocker, hormone therapy or transition surgery.

Alabama has joined Florida to ban some schoolteachers from discussing gender issues

The law has faced various challenges from the hijra group. Groups have tried to block the bill from taking effect during the trial, but a judge on Sunday gave no indication that action would be taken.

Alabama is the second state to ban the use of adolescent blockers and hormones. The Arkansas legislature passed a similar law banning doctors from prescribing drugs in March, but the court said it was too broad and that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed it in early April.

Ivey last month signed a law banning some elementary school teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. The law is similar to a law passed in Florida that prohibits teachers from teaching subjects between kindergarten and third grade. Critics have called the bill, signed by Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, a “don’t call it gay.”