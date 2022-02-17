World

Alabama man arrested after placing flowers at his fiancée's grave

Alabama man arrested after placing flowers at his fiancée’s grave
Alabama man arrested after placing flowers at his fiancée’s grave

Alabama man arrested after placing flowers at his fiancée’s grave

A March trial is set for a man in Alabama who was arrested last month for throwing rubbish at his fiance’s grave in Auburn, according to reports.

Winchester Hagans lost his fiance Hannah Ford in a car accident on January 17, 2021, the same day the couple visited their future wedding venue in Notasulga, about 12 miles southwest of Auburn.

According to WRBL-TV, Hagans said he remembered kissing Ford goodbye when he was ready to go home to Montgomery, about 45 miles away.

Flower box for Hannah Ford by Winchester Hagans at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery

Flower box for Hannah Ford by Winchester Hagans at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
(Instagram)

Ford, 27, died shortly after in a three-vehicle crash. About a month after he popped the question.

Hagans said at the station, “The last thing I heard him say was, I love you, and I hate to leave you.”

After her death, Hagans made a flower box filled with her favorite flowers and covered it with a picture of the engagement to be placed in Hannah’s grave at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. He said he had spoken to the city to place the flower box next to his grave.

According to WTVM-TV, Hagans said, “People in town told me they would not apply unless a family member asked to remove it.”

Hagans noted that the couple had an exciting relationship with Ford’s family members, and that someone had thrown flowers away. Hagans, who left the flowers behind, said Ford’s family did not tell him to stay away or leave the flowers.

Last month, however, Hagans was returning from preaching at a church in East Alabama when he was apprehended by police for having an expired tag. Hannah’s father, Hayden Ford, signed a warrant for Hagen’s arrest for criminal litigation, according to the station.

“The officer came back and said, ‘I had an arrest warrant, handcuffed me on the side of the road on Sunday morning,’ Hagans said.” “I just want to be able to lay flowers at his grave.”

Hagans said he wanted to honor Ford by leaving the flower box, noting that he would build thousands more if he could, WTVM-TV reported. The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020.

Auburn police released a statement on WRBL-TV after his arrest.

“In Alabama, some grave plots are owned and controlled by the family of the deceased and are therefore private property. Any citizen has the right to file a criminal complaint on sufficient grounds to believe that the crime was committed. After a warrant was signed by another citizen, “the statement said.

