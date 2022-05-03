Alabama prison escapee ‘a monster’ who warned cops in 2015 he’d kill ex-girlfriend if he ever got out



Casey Cole White, a murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama prison on Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison officer, warned police in 2015 that he would kill his ex-girlfriend if given the chance, according to court documents.

“He said he wanted to kill her and the police wanted to kill him,” a police report concluded in December of that year. “His only regret was that none of them succeeded. He said he would kill the victim if he was released.”

White was later convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges of assault at an armed home and inciting crime where he shot his ex, stole an SUV, shot a pet dog and captured three others.

He entered a house in Athens with two pistols. Inside, he confronts the two men and lowers them to the ground at gunpoint, then turns his attention to his ex-girlfriend, who escapes into a barrier of gunfire.

Deputies responded by shooting a bullet hole in the wall and two children hiding in the basement, as well as a dog in a hallway.

Just two months ago, police alleged he also killed Connie Ridgeway, a 59-year-old woman who allegedly attacked White at her home.

“He’s definitely a monster,” Austin Williams, Ridgeway’s son, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday.

Williams said his family hoped law enforcement would make quick arrests.

“We need to bring this man back to the back of the prison,” he said.

According to authorities, White was already serving a 75-year sentence when he confessed to killing Ridgeway in 2020 when he was involved in an armed house attack. The case was pending at the time of the escape.

If convicted, Rizvi will face the death penalty.

White escaped Friday morning with the help of Vicky White, assistant director of correction at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Authorities said the two were not related.

But they are thought to have been traveling together in a car that investigators found abandoned in a parking lot in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Vicky White was expected to retire after her final shift on Friday, and Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that he was telling colleagues he had been planning to go to the beach for months.

County colleagues described him as sweet, polite and calm, and said his alleged connection to the prisoner’s escape was out of character and a complete shock.

He told alleged colleagues he was going to take the detainee to the county courthouse for an assessment and later planned to stop at the doctor’s office, saying he was not feeling well. According to the sheriff, there was no scheduled assessment, and he allegedly violated protocol by leaving the prisoner without the company of additional armed deputies.

Authorities announced a warrant for Vicky White on Monday, but the sheriff said his alleged assistance could be forcibly removed.

“We all know it would be out of Vicky White’s character to do it voluntarily,” he said.

Both whites could be armed, according to authorities, who added that Casey White should be considered “extremely dangerous.” Authorities are offering a 10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

He is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs more than 250 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right hand with a Nazi “SS” symbol and a Confederate flag with the caption “Southern Pride” on his back.

Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.