Alabama prison fugitives Casey White, Vicky White 'would be fools to leave the country:' longtime USMS exec



Investigators are probably turning Vicky White’s “world upside down” because they are fugitive correctional officer and prison escapee Casey Cole White, who went missing from the Alabama facility more than a week ago, said longtime U.S. Martial Services Commander Lenny Dipple. .

Saturday marks the 9th day of the search for Casey Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56. Not related to Vicky and Casey, but they fell into a “prisonhouse romance” when they were released from prison. Lauderdale County Florence, Alabama Detention Center, April 29, Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters Friday.

At the time, Vicky White, a high-ranking correctional officer, had left Casey alone, telling colleagues he was taking her to the county courthouse for assessment, officials said. He said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

Although the mystery surrounding their whereabouts continued more than a week later, Dipl Gadget Clock told Digital Vicky and Casey White that “leaving the country would be foolish.”

“This would be a dumb move,” said Dipple Friday, now retired commander of the U.S. Martial Services New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, when asked about online speculation that the couple may have fled elsewhere, possibly to Mexico or Canada. . “It doesn’t make our lives harder as an agency.”

Dipple has spent decades with the US Martial Services. He retired in 2013 and is not involved in law enforcement investigations for the couple.

“You have to remember, Interpol, 186 countries under them – we work well with our international people. We have an international branch in the Martial Services and we are on the ground in several countries,” Dipple said. “We are far ahead of the curve of that thing.”

And while it would be foolish for them to leave the US, “it will help us,” Dipple said.

Since authorities learned of Vicky White’s escape with Casey White, law enforcement at all levels are “turning the world upside down,” said the longtime federal agent and veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“She was out. No matter what she did to him, and he brought her on board and whatever he did, your focus is now on her,” Dipple continued. “In today’s world, that digital footprint is very, very important. The circle of his faithful friends – we call it, ‘Who’s Who in the Zoo.’ They are watching everyone. “

Since leaving, Dipple said investigators aren’t just talking to Vicky White about who she visited, what kind of website she visited? What’s their gameplan? “

In the months before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. He was due to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the papers were not formally filed with the state.

He bought an orange 2007 Ford Edge SUV, which investigators tracked Thursday night in Bethesda, Tennessee, Williamson County.

“They’ve got cash,” Dipple continued. “They can carry provisions. They can go in the dark, they can’t talk to anyone. The big question is, how long will they be together?”

The marshals described the white man as 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show her wearing her hair in a variety of ways over the years, including shaving, randomizing and cutting a bump.

He is significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she is told to walk with “Wadling Guide”.

Dipple says Cassie White’s distinctive tall height and the difference in height between the pair make it “difficult” to avoid public attention.

“Time is on the side of investigators. They have nothing but time. These people are sleeping with one eye open. They don’t know what their next step is going to be. Who is watching them?” He explained.

Dipple noted that the pair may have been separated for some time after their escape.

More than a week after the pair fled, the US Martial Services has slowly released a stream of new information and photographs.

New USMS photos from late Thursday show what Vicky White will look like if she changes her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortens her normal length.

And several new images show Casey White having numerous tattoos on her chest, on her arms, and on both sides of her back. The tattoo has a horse shoe symbol with a red flower on its left side; Ink is another tattoo across his entire right shoulder and part of his left arm; And on its back a Confederate flag adorned with the word “Southern Pride” in an uncritical inscription.

He is accused of being involved with the local “Southern Brotherhood”, a “white hegemonic prison gang”.

Authorities say Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” The pair may also have multiple firearms, including a shotgun, an AR-15 and possibly Vicky White’s service weapon.

Casey White has been serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes since 2015, including car jacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He is the son of William E. Bessemer of Alabama. Donaldson was serving his sentence at the Correctional Facility, but was transferred to Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, when Casey was placed in the Lauderdale center after confessing to the 2015 murder, authorities said. The pair maintained contact and spoke on the phone between 2020 and 2022, even when Casey was taken to Donaldson Center before being sent back to Lauderdale awaiting trial.

On Friday, USMS revealed that they had received a tip about a car matching the 2007 Ford Edge description around 11pm on Thursday and have since been able to confirm that the SUV used by the fugitive pair was the same.

With the tip, they were able to track the car in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the first search began, the office said.

The Tennessee Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Friday that the fleeing car had been reported abandoned “a week ago” in Bethesda. The tweet said, “There is no sign of the two still being in our area.”

Officials are now offering a reward of up to 25,000 for information that takes law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

