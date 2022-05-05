Alabama prisoner Casey White, fugitive guard spoke over phone from state facility in years before escape: Cops



The “extremely dangerous” Alabama prisoner and correctional officer who helped him escape and then escaped with him has spoken regularly on the phone for the past two years when the convict was placed in a different facility, the local sheriff announced Thursday.

Casey Cole White 38, and Vicky White, 56 – who are not related, but are said to have been in a “special relationship,” – had “phone contact” between 2020 and 2022, when the prisoner was in the custody of William E. Bessemer, Alabama’s Donaldson Correctional Facility, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in an email press statement Thursday.

Cole White was placed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning – about 110 miles from Donaldson – when he and Vicky White Left together in his identified law enforcement vehicle. Vicky White was the assistant director of detention center correction at the time.

The pair switched that ride for a 2007 Copper Ford Edge SUV on Friday, with rear bumper damage, and are expected to disappear on Friday and then – starting the Manhunt led by the US Marshals. Authorities say they may have been equipped with a shotgun and an AR-15, and Vicky White may have had access to his service weapon.

Cole White was transferred from the Donaldson Center to the Lauderdale facility in 2020, after confessing to the murder of Connie Ridgeway, 58, in 2015. The pair met there and maintained contact between 2000 and 2022 after returning to Donaldson.

According to the sheriff, Cole White had previously tried to escape from the county jail in late 2020.

His alleged plan was to take her hostage and break the facility on the day of her conviction before transferring her back to the state prison. Officers grabbed him with a “conch” or prison knife and took him back to prison safely, authorities said.

He returned to the county jail in February this year awaiting trial.

According to Singleton, Vicky White sold her home about a month before the April 29 escape and talked about moving to the beach for a few months.

On Friday morning, he allegedly told colleagues he was taking the detainee to the county courthouse for an assessment and later planned to stop at the doctor’s office, saying he was not feeling well. But according to the sheriff, no scheduled assessment was made.

Authorities thought Vicky White went to work that day to work her last shift before retiring, Singleton said. But he has not yet overcome bureaucratic hurdles.

“I think by selling the house, he probably had some cash access,” he said. “Retirement papers were never sent to the state retirement system. Before that happened, he had to hold a conference with the staff director.”

Casey White was serving an unrelated, 75-year sentence when he pleaded guilty to murdering Ridgeway. He later pleaded not guilty. Singleton issued a warning Monday that fugitive detainees should be considered “extremely dangerous” and that any law enforcement officer who comes to him “should not take any chances.”

Court records show he was convicted of assaulting a male relative with an ax for a domestic assault in 2010 and was sentenced to six years in a state prison.

Cole White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs between 260 and 330 pounds, according to authorities and prison records.

Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to 10,000 for information leading to the capture of fugitives. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.