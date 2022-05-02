Alabama public health worker mauled to death by pack of dogs





An Alabama Department of Health employee was mauled to death by a pack of dogs while following up on an attack earlier in the week by the same pack of dogs, officials said.

Jacqueline Summer Beard was attempting to contact the dogs’ owner, Brandy Dowdy, on Sunday while investigating the canine attack reported to Franklin County Animal Control.

She never returned from the investigation and deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area around 6 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

When police arrived, the dogs also attacked several residents in the area. One resident received minor injuries, police said.

There were seven dogs in total, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told AL.com.

Some of the dogs were “euthanized immediately,” the sheriff’s office said, although it’s not clear how many.

When police returned to the scene, they located Beard, who was pronounced dead by the Franklin County coroner.

Beard was 58 years old and lived in Muscle Shoals, AL.com reported.

She worked as an environmentalist supervisor for the Alabama Department of Public Health and had been with the department for nearly 17 years according to the ADPH.

“Summer was known to her coworkers as an exceptional person,” the department said in a statement to AL.com. “She was a tremendous team worker and was loved by those who knew her.”

Dowdy, 39, of Red Bay, was later arrested for manslaughter under the state’s dangerous dog law, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

She was being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bail set, records show.

In the earlier attack, Dowdy’s dogs attacked a woman walking along a highway, according to WAYY. She was taken to a hospital in Tupelo, Mississippi, before she was transferred to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Oliver told AL.com that her condition is “pretty serious” and she remains hospitalized.