Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer



Newly released surveillance video shows missing Alabama Correctional Officer Vicky White walking behind Casey Cole White, a suspected killer who escaped from Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning, chained and handcuffed.

The tragic fugitive, accused of assisting the prison’s assistant director of correction, began a day-long operation.

The video shows Vicky White, a woman with blonde hair and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, walking out of the driver’s side as a marked patrol car backs up the door of a jailhouse.

About a minute later, he returns outside, followed by the suspected killer, who is 6 feet, 9 inches tall.

It was timestamped at 9:30 a.m. on April 29, 2022, with investigators saying two white men, who were not related, had escaped from prison.

Casey White is wearing handcuffs and shackles as Vicky White opens the back door and lets her get into the car. He returns to the driver’s seat and slowly leaves.

Surveillance cameras recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding Cassie White, who slips her head down, avoiding it as it closes. They both look like the outside door of a car parked outside.

Cassie White has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the brutal stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015 and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White, assistant director of prison correction, told colleagues she was taking Casey White, a convicted felon, to county courthouse for a mental health assessment. He further added that he was feeling sick and would go to the doctor later to buy more time.

According to investigators, both claims have not been substantiated.

At 9:41 a.m., they left the jailhouse, alleging that the booking officer was the only deputy available with a firearms certification, according to a timeline given to investigators.

Police found Vicky White’s car in a nearby parking lot when they realized Vicky White’s phone was going straight to voicemail and Casey White was not returned to her cell.

Surveillance video revealed that they entered the parking lot around 9:49 am

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that the patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot. “They didn’t even have enough time to try to come to court.”

The two were then spotted in a Copper Ford Edge SUV and have not been seen since.

U.S. Marshals have described the two men as “armed and dangerous.” They are traveling with an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and Vicky White’s service weapon.

Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.