Alabama woman killed by dogs while investigating dog attack, owner arrested: sheriff



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Alabama woman was arrested Friday after she attacked a packet of dogs and killed a state employee who was investigating the dog attack earlier in the week, authorities said.

The deadly attack happened when Jacqueline Summer Beard, an Alabama Public Health Department employee, went to follow up on an alleged dog-related incident involving Brandy Dowdy, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Dowdy’s dog allegedly attacked a woman early last week.

South Carolina mother cut off both hands after being hit by 3 pit bulls

Beard’s body was found Friday before deputies responded to a suspicious car call on Crampton Road outside Red Bay.

When deputies arrived at Crampton Road, the sheriff’s office said they saw several dogs start attacking residents, with one resident slightly injured.

“Some dogs were immediately euthanized,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined he was killed by the same “dangerous” pack of bearded dogs that he was investigating while trying to contact the dog’s owner, authorities said.

Dowdy was charged with murder and dangerous dog law.