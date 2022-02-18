Sports

Alabama’s Nick Saban mentions Henry Ruggs III in speech about leadership

Alabama’s Nick Saban mentions Henry Ruggs III in speech about leadership
Alabama’s Nick Saban mentions Henry Ruggs III in speech about leadership

Alabama’s Nick Saban mentions Henry Ruggs III in speech about leadership

Alabama football coach Nick Saban mentioned in a recent speech about the leadership of former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Rugs III that went viral this week.

The video was seen on social media on Thursday, with Saban talking to the Alabama Football Coaches Association.

Henry Rugs was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on November 2, 2021.

Rugs, a former Las Vegas Riders wide receiver, was jailed after a woman was killed and Rugs’ girlfriend was injured in a car crash in Nevada in November. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. The assailants released him.

“People are more nervous than ever about being leaders because they’re worried about what everyone else is thinking,” Saban said.

Former Las Vegas Riders wide receiver Henry Rugs III is making an initial appearance at the Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas on November 3, 2021.

“If there was a player in Las Vegas who was drinking with his friend and his girlfriend at 3 in the morning and someone snatched his key, it would probably bother him. It would probably drive him crazy. But he’ll be fine now. Or will he be better off where he was running at 156 miles per hour – going out with someone and killing them? And he? He has no career anymore and he’s a good kid.

“He’s never had a problem with our team in Alabama. So what kind of friend were you, what kind of leader were you when you let the guy do it? But no one wants to do that because they’re afraid of what someone is doing. Think about them.” “

Alabama head coach Nick Saban prepares for the January 10, 2022 college football playoff championship against Georgia in Indianapolis.

Prior to the crash, Rugs was traveling at 156 miles per hour in his 2020 Corvette at 2.5 seconds, prosecutors said. Prosecutors say the car was traveling at 127 miles per hour when the airbag was deployed. Her blood alcohol level was .161%, more than double the state’s legal limit.

