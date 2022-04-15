Alabama’s Nick Saban wants NIL change, fears ‘situation where you can basically buy players’



Alabama coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that he is frustrated with the current name, image and similar (NIL) system of college football and compares it to buying players.

Soap told the Associated Press that the NCAA’s current business approach is unsustainable.

“The idea of ​​names, images and similarities was for players to create opportunities for themselves using their names, images and similes. That was it,” Saban said. “So last year, in our team, our boys probably did a lot more or more than anyone else in the country.”

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young struck a deal with a local BMW dealer, Jameson signed a deal with Williams Bose, and Cool-Aid McKinsey signed a deal with Cool-Aid.

“But it creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban added. “You can do that in terms of hiring. I mean, if that’s what we want in college football, I don’t know. And you can also get players to go to the transfer portal to see if they can get somewhere other than them. You can go to your place.”

Saban said he supported paying players compensation but added that players have free access to school without any reaction.

“We now have an NFL model without a contract, but everyone has a free agency,” he said. “It’s good for players to have money. I’m here for it. I’m not against it. But there must be some responsibility on both sides, which you can call contract. So that you have the opportunity to develop. In a way that will help them succeed.”

Soap is one of the state employees who earned about $ 10 million last season. He has led Alabama to six national championships.

“So there have to be some changes implemented, still some way to create a level playing field,” he said. “And there’s no pay cap. So whichever school decides they want to pay the most, they have the best chance of getting the best team. And it’s never been college football.”

Saban said he would support everyone in his party to get equal treatment instead of creating “racism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.