Alabamians report seeing Vicky White at adult store before manhunt



Some Alabami fugitive correctional officer said he saw Vicky White walking into an adult store before fleeing with a fugitive Lauderdale County prisoner. Casey Cole White .

Store workers, however, told News Nation that they could not comment on any possible scenes.

Others reported seeing him inside a department store before buying men’s clothing, the outlet said.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who were not related but had a “special relationship” complaint, went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama on the morning of April 29.

Investigators received a tip about a car that matched the description of the 2007 Ford Edge around 11pm on Thursday and have since been able to confirm that SUV Vicky White and Casey Cole White used the same. After their disappearance on April 29 The U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly expressed surprise at Vicky White’s disappearance in an interview with News Nation.

Connolly told the outlet, “Solid was my word for him. So it was a shock when it happened. He wasn’t a big speaker. But he got things done,” Connolly told the outlet. “It’s like a stage of grief. You say, ‘It’s incredible.’ It didn’t happen. ‘ Then you get to the point, I’m where I am now, and I’m crazy that he did it. “

Meanwhile, Tyson Johnson, who served seven years in prison under Vicky White, said the opposite.

“No one is surprised. No one who works with him is surprised,” he told News Nation.

When the pair went missing, Vicky White, a high-ranking prison guard, left the facility alone with Casey, telling colleagues he was taking her for an assessment. In county court , Officials said. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he would then go to his doctor.

But Casey was not scheduled for assessment at the time, investigators learned later.

New USMS photos from late Thursday show what Vicky White will look like if she changes her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortens her normal length.

And several new images show Casey White having numerous tattoos on her chest, on her arms, and on both sides of her back. The tattoo has a horse shoe symbol with a red flower on its left side; Ink is another tattoo across his entire right shoulder and part of his left arm; And on its back a Confederate flag adorned with the word “Southern Pride” in an uncritical inscription.

The marshals described the white man as 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show her wearing her hair in a variety of ways over the years, including shaving, randomizing and cutting a bump. He is significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she is told to walk with “Wadling Guide”.

USMS Hall Awarding a prize Up to $ 15,000 for information leading to their escape. Anyone with information about their location has been asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Adam Sabes and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.