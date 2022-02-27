Alan Arkin Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Alan Arkin’s Net Worth and Salary?

Alan Arkin is an American actor, writer, director, producer, singer, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. Arkin had a hit in 1956 called “The Banana Boat Song” with the folk music band The Tarriers, and he was in a children’s folk group, The Baby Sitters,” from 1958 to 1968. Alan won an Academy Award for his performance as Edwin Hoover in 2006’s “Little Miss Sunshine,” and he earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for playing Norman Newlander on the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method” (2018–2019). Arkin has more than 110 acting credits to his name, including the films “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” (1966), “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968), “Popi” (1969), “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992), “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing” (2001), and “Argo” (2012) and the television series “Harry” (1987) and “100 Centre Street” (2001–2002).

Alan wrote the 1988 TV movie “Necessary Parties” and the short films “The Last Mohican” (1966), “T.G.I.F.” (1967), “People Soup” (1969), and “Blood (Thinner Than Water)” (2004), and he produced the films “The In-Laws” (1979) and “Thin Ice” (2011). He directed three of the short films he wrote as well as the feature films “Little Murders” (1971) and “Fire Sale” (1977) and the TV movie “Twigs” (1975). Arkin has appeared on Broadway in “From The Second City” (1961), “Enter Laughing” (1963), and “Luv” (1964), and he has directed Broadway productions of “Hail Scrawdyke!” (1966), “The Sunshine Boys” (1972), “Molly” (1973), and “Taller Than A Dwarf” (2000). He won a Tony for Best Featured Actor In A Play for “Enter Laughing” and earned a Best Direction Of A Play nomination for “The Sunshine Boys.” Alan has also written several books, such as “Halfway Through the Door: An Actor’s Journey Toward Self” (1979), “An Improvised Life: A Memoir” (2011), “Out of My Mind” (2018).

Early Life

Alan Arkin was born Alan Wolf Arkin on March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn New York. His mother, Beatrice, was a teacher, and his father, David, was a writer, painter, and teacher. Alan’s family was Jewish with “no emphasis on religion,” and his grandparents immigrated from Russia, Ukraine, and Germany. When Arkin was 11 years old, his family moved to Los Angeles, where his father worked as a set designer until he lost his job due to an eight-month strike in Hollywood. During the Red Scare in the ’50s, David and Beatrice were accused of being Communists, and David was fired from his teaching job after he refused to disclose his political affiliation. Alan began taking acting lessons at age 10 and earned scholarships to several drama schools. He attended Franklin High School, Los Angeles State College, and Vermont’s Bennington College, and in the ’60s, he joined the Second City comedy troupe.

Career

Arkin made his film debut with an uncredited role in 1957’s “Calypso Heat Wave,” and in 1966, he played Lt. Rozanov in “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination. He was nominated again for 1968’s “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” From 1970 to 1971, Alan guest-starred in four episodes of “Sesame Street,” and around this time, he appeared in the films “Popi” (1969), “Catch-22” (1970), “Little Murders” (1971), “Deadhead Miles” (1972), and “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” (1972). He starred in the films “Hearts of the West” (1975), “Fire Sale” (1977), “The In-Laws” (1979), and “Simon” (1980), portrayed Sigmund Freud in “The Seven-Per-Cent Solution” (1976), and guest-starred on “Carol Burnett & Company” (1979), “The Muppet Show” (1980), and “St. Elsewhere” (1983). In 1987, Arkin starred as Harry Porschak on ABC’s “Harry” and played Leon Feldhendler in the TV movie “Escape from Sobibor,” which earned him nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. He earned a Saturn Award nomination for 1990’s “Edward Scissorhands” and a Cable ACE Award nomination for the 1993 TV movie “Cooperstown.” Alan appeared in “The Rocketeer” (1991), “Indian Summer” (1993), “So I Married an Axe Murderer” (1993), “North” (1994), “Mother Night” (1996), “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997), “Gattaca” (1997), and “Jakob the Liar” (1999), and he received a Valladolid International Film Festival Best Actor Award for his performance as George Aaronow in 1992’s “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Getty Images

Alan was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his guest-starring role in a 1997 episode of “Chicago Hope,” and from 2001 to 2002, he played Joe Rifkind on the A&E legal drama “100 Centre Street.” He received several awards and nominations for 2001’s “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing,” and he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for the 2003 TV movie “The Pentagon Papers.” In 2006, Arkin’s performance as Edwin Hoover in the tragicomedy “Little Miss Sunshine” earned him an Academy Award and a BAFTA Film Award, and the film grossed $101 million against an $8 million budget. Alan appeared in “Rendition” (2007), “Sunshine Cleaning” (2008), “Get Smart” (2008), “Marley & Me” (2008), “The Change-Up” (2011), and “The Muppets” (2011), and in 2012, he played Lester Siegel in “Argo,” which earned him his fourth Academy Award nomination and won the Oscar for Best Picture. Arkin starred in 2013’s “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” “In Security,” and “Grudge Match,” 2014’s “Million Dollar Arm,” and 2015’s “Love the Coopers,” and from 2015 to 2016, he voiced J. D. Salinger in four episodes of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman.” In 2017, Arkin appeared in the film “Going in Style” and guest-starred on “Get Shorty,” then he co-starred with Michael Douglas on “The Kominsky Method” from 2018 to 2019. Alan played J. Griffin Remington in 2019’s Tim Burton-directed adaptation of “Dumbo,” which brought in $353.3 million at the box office, and in 2020, he appeared in “Spenser Confidential.”

Personal Life

Arkin married Jeremy Yaffe on December 14, 1955, and they welcomed sons Adam (born August 19, 1956) and Matthew (born March 21, 1960) before divorcing in 1961. Alan directed Adam and Matthew in the 1969 short film “People Soup,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Short Subject, Live Action Subjects. Arkin wed actress/screenwriter Barbara Dana on June 11, 1964, and they had a son, Anthony (born November 29, 1967). After Arkin and Dana divorced in 1999, he married psychotherapist Suzanne Newlander, and he adopted her last name for his character on “The Kominsky Method,” Norman Newlander.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

Awards and Nominations

Arkin has been nominated for four Academy Awards, winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2007. His other nominations were for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming” (1967) and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1969) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Argo” (2013). He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Comedy or Musical for “The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming,” and he received seven other nominations – Most Promising Newcomer – Male for “The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming” (1967), Best Actor – Drama for “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1969) and “Popi” (1970), Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for “Escape from Sobibor” (1988), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “Argo” (2013), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for “The Kominsky Method” {2019 and 2020). Alan has earned six Primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama for “ABC Stage 67” (1967), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for “Escape from Sobibor” (1987), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “Chicago Hope” (1997), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for “The Pentagon Papers” (2003), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Kominsky Method” (2019 and 2020).

For “Little Miss Sunshine,” Arkin won awards from the BAFTA Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and Vancouver Film Critics Circle, and the cast received Best Ensemble awards from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards. Alan shared a Hollywood Film Award, Palm Springs International Film Festival award, and Screen Actors Guild Award with his “Argo” co-stars, and he won a Boston Society of Film Critics Award and Chlotrudis Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing.” Arkin received a Career Achievement Award at the 2007 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, and he was honored with the Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence at the 2014 San Diego Film Festival. In 2015, he received a Career Achievement Award at the Boulder International Film Festival and a Lifetime Achievement Award at CinemaCon. Alan has also won awards from the Genie Awards (“Improper Channels” and “Joshua Then and Now”), Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards (“The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and “Popi”), and New York Film Critics Circle Awards (“The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and “Hearts of the West”), and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

Real Estate

In 2018, Alan paid $1.5 million for a mid-century modern home in LA’s Granada Hills suburb. Two years earlier he sold a longtime home in Studio City, California for $1 million.