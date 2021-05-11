Alan Carr dons coconut shell bra as he pines for a trip abroad in hilarious throwback snap

He just lately admitted to placing on three stone throughout Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

And Alan Carr was pining for a trip abroad as he shared a hilarious throwback snap of himself whereas restrictions are starting to loosen.

The comic, 44, posted a picture of himself sporting a coconut shell bra whereas standing on a balcony from a earlier vacation.

Alan sported a hilariously glum expression in the snap the place he additionally appeared to sport a Hawaiian skirt and a gold necklace.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK choose additionally wore a massive pink flower on his ear as he requested his Instagram followers: ‘Can’t wait to e-book a vacation – are you able to?’

Alan’s shut pal Amanda Holden commented on the picture with a love coronary heart whereas Ashley Roberts jokingly added: ‘Good cones’.

Lockdown restrictions are loosening additional on Could 17 with motels, hostels and B&B reopening in the UK whereas individuals can even be capable of journey to nations on the inexperienced checklist together with Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Israel and Singapore.

It comes after Alan revealed he ‘realised how fats he had acquired’ in lockdown after a director jokingly requested somebody ‘younger and wholesome’ to exchange him filming a chase scene for his new present.

The comic mentioned he was requested to behave in a part of the upcoming fourth collection of There’s One thing About Motion pictures the place he was working from a zombie.

There’s One thing About Motion pictures is a panel present the place visitor stars battle it out at a film-themed quiz and typically act out scenes from well-known films.

He advised The Mirror: ‘I bear in mind realising how fats I would acquired over lockdown as a result of we needed to do a scene the place a zombie was chasing me. In fact, you need to rehearse these items.

‘The director was like, ”You keep there, Alan. Is there anybody younger and wholesome who can run?” I used to be like, ”Oh God, alright”.’

Earlier this 12 months, the Chatty Man star spoke about getting nervous earlier than filming RuPaul’s Drag Race UK after ‘placing on three stone’ throughout lockdown.

Showing remotely on This Morning, the host revealed: ‘We stopped filming in February and the subsequent factor you understand we began in November once I’ve simply eaten, eaten and eaten!’

The comic responded in full: ‘Solely as a result of I placed on three stone. We stopped filming in February and the subsequent factor you understand we began in November once I’ve simply eaten.

‘Do you bear in mind when Oprah was on BBC and he or she was skinny after which she was fats on Channel 4? That is what it was like.’