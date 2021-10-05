Alan Coulter, the longtime voice of Letterman’s ‘Late Show’, dies at 78

“I don’t remember the guy ever saying anything,” he said, “and I think it tells us something about his decision.”

And, he adds, “It wasn’t out of ungratefulness—it was, ‘I’m all in.'”

But Mr. Letterman also noted that, for him, Mr. Coulter and his music director, Paul Schaefer, were steady influences.

“That and Paul, to me, they were fixtures every night,” he said. “You’ll look up and look at Alan and look at Paul and know it’s going to be just like last night.”

Guests also found Mr. Coulter to be a calming force.

“Showing up with Dave triggered my own unique set of nerves,” said “Late Show” guest Brian Williams on his MSNBC event Monday night. “But seeing the smiling face of a nice guy like Alan Coulter backstage was always the necessary tonic in that moment.”

The show may have made Mr. Coulter a celebrity, but away from the set and at home in Stamford, where he had lived since the 1970s, he kept a low profile.

“I played cards in a poker group for a year and a half,” he told The Stamford Advocate in 2003, “before someone said, ‘Somebody told me you were in the broadcast.'”