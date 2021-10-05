Alan Coulter, the longtime voice of Letterman’s ‘Late Show’, dies at 78
Alan Coulter, a “Late Show with David Letterman” announcer for nearly 20 years and a participant in a ridiculous array of comic bits during that race, died Monday at a hospital in Stamford, Conn., where he lived. He was 78 years old.
The death was announced by Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El in Stamford, the synagogue attended by Mr. Coulter. No reason was given.
Mr. Coulter will welcome the audience with an opening quip (“From New York, Home of Mad Cab Disease…”) and a guest list. He would introduce the nonsensical “secret word” of the day and tell Mr Letterman, “Will it float?” Trials, a recurring comic bit. He himself used to foam on this or that and ran across the street without a shirt.
But, disproportionately, he once sang a heartfelt version of “Send in the Clown” for no particular reason, later stepping off stage, overcome with emotion to the audience’s standing and applause. Another time, she turned something like her father’s advice about attending prom at first into a painful confession about going to prom with her own mom, “Sausage to her middle-aged body in a sequined gown.” Squeezed like that, her makeup and perfume are a ruthless femininity joke your hormones crave.”
His transformation from announcer to all-purpose comic began early. On his first day, he said, Mr Letterman, who had an Olympic diver as a guest, jumped Mr Coulter into a pool wearing his best suit.
“I’m floating on my back, looking at the cameraman, ‘This is what it’s like to announce on Letterman,'” he recalled in an interview on CBS New York in 2015, when Mr. Letterman ended the show. Was.
“If you’re going to do a talk show,” Mr Letterman said in a telephone interview on Tuesday, “you have to have a strong announcer, and he kind of filled in what’s necessary.”
After Mr. Wendell retired, Mr. Coulter replaced Bill Wendell in September 1995, and Mr. Letterman said that his audition tape was no doubt left when he and his producer Robert Morton heard it.
“It was like, ‘Oh my god, here we go,'” said Mr. Letterman.
Mr. Coulter’s voice was already familiar to television viewers by then; He made announcements on game shows such as “To Tell the Truth” and “The $25,000 Pyramid” and provided voice-overs for several commercials. Mr Letterman’s “Late Show”, however, brought him fame of an entirely different kind. His red hair and stark good looks made him instantly recognizable, and Mr Letterman gave him ample opportunities to demonstrate his aptitude for both deadpan and over-the-top comedy.
Longtime “Late Show” producer, Barbara Gaines, said Mr. Coulter fit the show’s excitement perfectly.
“Alan of good nature would do almost anything we asked of him,” she said by email, “how we like our people.”
Mr Coulter said he was always given the option to refuse to perform a particularly naughty stunt or ask to modify it, but Mr Letterman remembered him as a sport forever.
“I don’t remember the guy ever saying anything,” he said, “and I think it tells us something about his decision.”
And, he adds, “It wasn’t out of ungratefulness—it was, ‘I’m all in.'”
But Mr. Letterman also noted that, for him, Mr. Coulter and his music director, Paul Schaefer, were steady influences.
“That and Paul, to me, they were fixtures every night,” he said. “You’ll look up and look at Alan and look at Paul and know it’s going to be just like last night.”
Guests also found Mr. Coulter to be a calming force.
“Showing up with Dave triggered my own unique set of nerves,” said “Late Show” guest Brian Williams on his MSNBC event Monday night. “But seeing the smiling face of a nice guy like Alan Coulter backstage was always the necessary tonic in that moment.”
The show may have made Mr. Coulter a celebrity, but away from the set and at home in Stamford, where he had lived since the 1970s, he kept a low profile.
“I played cards in a poker group for a year and a half,” he told The Stamford Advocate in 2003, “before someone said, ‘Somebody told me you were in the broadcast.'”
As for his “letterman” job, Mr. Coulter was grateful for the opportunity and for a long time.
“I liked what they let me be in,” he told The Pulteney Street Survey, the magazine of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where he was a student, “a 10-year-old, my mom never paid me to do stuff.” . Get away from me.”
Alan Robert Coulter was born on March 21, 1943, in Brooklyn. He began announcing on WGVA radio in Geneva, NY while in Hobart. The radio job had a fringe benefit.
“In my vacation hours,” he said, “I would make music tapes for all our fraternity parties from the ’45s coming to the radio station.”
After graduating in 1964 he studied law at New York University, then taught high school English for three years, as well as recording educational tapes and working weekends on radio in the New York suburbs. The allure of radio eventually proved irresistible.
“I quit teaching for an afternoon radio show at WTFM,” he told College Magazine, “and was hired to be a newsman at WHN Radio in New York, quickly becoming a four-year gig interviewing celebs. who came into town to film and cover Broadway openings as well as nightclub openings three or four nights a week.
When WHN moved to a country format in 1973, it turned to making commercials, and then got into game shows.
Mr. Coulter is survived by his wife Peggy; a brother, Gary; two daughters, Lauren Huss and Diana Binger; and five grandchildren.
Coulter’s commitment to doing almost anything for the “Late Show,” Letterman said, was a fine counterpoint to his own more sober style.
“I’ve never liked wearing weird hats,” he said. “Alan would dress like a Martian and make it work.”
“He filled a lot of blanks on that show,” Mr Letterman joked, “he probably deserved more money.”
