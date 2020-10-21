Alan Musk Asteroid Attack: NASA’s Dart Mission to Planetary Defense

For the first time, the US space agency NASA has taken a step forward in its mission to save the Earth from the threat of an asteroid. This planetary defense mission could be launched later this month. Under this, the asteroid will collide with the asteroid’s moon. NASA is monitoring all such threats to the destruction of the Earth, and is working with scientists and agencies around the world to reduce this threat.NASA’s first target is the near-Earth asteroid Didimos, which has been selected for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. This asteroid was discovered about 20 years ago. It also has a moon and is therefore also called a ‘twin’ asteroid. Through this test, scientists will try to find out if the threat posed by asteroids to Earth can be reduced by spacecraft collisions.



What will be the result?

NASA will crash the device at the speed of 14 miles per hour on the moon of the asteroid. This is likely to reduce the speed of the moon by 1%. With this, Earth telescopes will come a little closer to observation. The vehicle will have solar energy generators, powerful cameras and sensors to study the consequences of the accident. Once the mission is successful, it will be easier for NASA to work on a planetary defense system.



Asteroids threaten the Earth

The spacecraft will be launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket later this month and will reach the asteroid in about a year. There are more than 25,000 giant asteroids in our solar system. Many of these are such that in the next 100 years, there could be a risk of collisions. That is why scientists keep studying them.



How much damage will the asteroid do?

This is the orbit of asteroids, but passing close to a giant planet can also change the orbit due to the energy generated by gravity or the heat of the sun burning them. If an asteroid hits the earth, it can cause great destruction. Because of this, no matter how much damage an atomic bomb can cause, a large tsunami in the ocean can drown the earth. It is believed that dinosaurs also died on Earth due to collisions with asteroids.

