Alan Paller, a Mover on Cybersecurity Threat, Is Dead at 76



Mr. Paller’s pet project was the National Cyber ​​Scholarship Foundation, which organizes hacking challenges for high school and college students. The idea was based in part on the example of China, which runs regular hacking competitions to identify its next-generation digital warriors.

“We have no such event in the United States – nothing,” Mr. Paller told The Times in 2013. “No one teaches this in schools. If we don’t solve this problem, we’re in trouble.”

Their program provides college scholarship funding and free SANS training with the goal of discovering and developing 25,000 new “cyberstars” by 2025. Last year, Mr. Paller and Mr. Line introduced a new game, Cyberstart, which challenges students to track. Cybercriminals, in exchange for a $ 2 million scholarship fund.

“People in this industry talk all day about public-private partnerships, but I can think of only four examples, and two of them come from Allen,” said Tony Seger, a former chief executive of the National Security Agency’s Directorate of Information Assurance. , Which oversees cyber security.

In 2001, Mr. Seger was at the NSA, working on Code Red, a computer virus that had spread to hundreds of thousands of computers in a single day, when he received a call from Mr. Paller asking if anyone was in the agency. Addressing Code Red.

Mr. Sagar was, but could not discuss. “If I told him I said no, I’m stupid,” he recalled, so he replied, “Of course we are, Alan.”

Mr. Paller said he is running an industry-best conference in Washington. He said: Come to this ballroom at 7 pm, bring anyone you want. We will have breakfast. ”