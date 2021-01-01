Alankruta Sahay Bollywood: Actress Alankruta Sahay looted, held hostage, took lakhs of rupees with the force of a knife – Actress Alankruta Sahay robbed her rented house in Chandigarh at the point of a knife
Alankruta told The Indian Express that she had recently bought some furniture which was delivered on Sunday. He suspects that one of the robbers may have come to his home while delivering the furniture. Alankruta also said that the robbers also took her ATM card and returned it after withdrawing Rs 50,000. Alankruta was alone at the time of the incident and her parents have been out of town for 10 days.
