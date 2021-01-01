Alankruta Sahay Bollywood: Actress Alankruta Sahay looted, held hostage, took lakhs of rupees with the force of a knife – Actress Alankruta Sahay robbed her rented house in Chandigarh at the point of a knife

Model and actress Alankruta Sahay, who won the Miss India Earth beauty pageant in 2014, has been robbed. The incident took place at Alankruta’s rented house in Chandigarh where she was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint. Alankruta has lodged a complaint with the police after the incident. The robbery happened on Tuesday, September 7th.

Alankruta said people wearing 3 masks forcibly entered her flat on the second floor around 12.30 pm. He then took the ornament hostage and looted it. Alankruta said the robbers took about Rs 6 lakh from her house. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.



Alankruta told The Indian Express that she had recently bought some furniture which was delivered on Sunday. He suspects that one of the robbers may have come to his home while delivering the furniture. Alankruta also said that the robbers also took her ATM card and returned it after withdrawing Rs 50,000. Alankruta was alone at the time of the incident and her parents have been out of town for 10 days.