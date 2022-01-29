Alarm will start ringing as soon as the bus catches fire, know how it will work? Transport Minister launches fire alarm system

In order to prevent the incident of bus fire, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has announced to install Fire Detection and Alarm System in all buses, passenger and school buses in the country.

A special system has been started by the Transport Department for the passengers and school going children. Under this system, in case of fire, passengers will get immediate information and they will be alerted. In fact, to prevent the incident of fire in the bus, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has announced to install fire detection and alarm system in all buses, passenger and school buses of the country.

At present, this fire alarm system will be installed in long distance buses, which fall under the category of Type 3. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given information about this through its social media account on Saturday. Under this, it has been said that this will reduce the incident of fire in the bus and passengers and school children will be able to travel safely.

alarm will sound immediately

If the bus catches fire, the alarm will sound as soon as the smoke rises before that. As soon as the fire alarm sounds, the passengers will be alerted and can easily get out of the bus. With this, the journey of children going to school in vans and other vehicles will be more safe. As soon as the alarm sounds, the passengers as well as the driver and conductor will be alerted and the fire can be controlled at the initial stage itself. It is possible that the fire can be extinguished before the arrival of the fire department.

how to secure

This fire alarm will be installed in AIS (Automotive Industry Standard)-135 ‘Type 3’ buses. Earlier it was installed only near the driver’s seat. But now it will also be imposed to alert the passengers. Wherever the smoke rises from this, then the conductor including the passengers and the driver will also get information about it. This will put the brakes on such incidents immediately.